Martinis are a classic treat that manages to exude both class and fun with the many different ways they can be made. With today happening to be National Martini Day, it is also the perfect day to enjoy a delicious drink, and there are several great recipes to choose from when it comes to the right drink. Whether you like it with gin or vodka, here are ten recipes you can enjoy in honor of the holiday.

Apple Martini: For a great option that forces you to pucker up a little bit, this recipe, which emphasizes the sour green apple flavor, is the right choice.

Brockfast Martini

Photo: Brockman's Gin

Make Martinis an acceptable breakfast drink with this recipe. To make, add a bar spoon of orange marmalade and 1 1/3 oz. Brockman's Gin into a cocktail shaker. Crush together with the bar spoon. Add 2/3 oz. lemon juice, 2/3 oz. blackberry or blueberry syrup, and 2/3 oz. Triple Sec and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Martini glass and garnish with an orange twist.

Chai-Tini: If Chai Tea is your thing, then this vodka-infused recipe will be right up your alley.

Cucumber Martini:

Photo: Stoli

To make this cool and refreshing cocktail, all you need is 2 parts Stoli Cucumber Vodka, 1 1/4 parts dry white vermouth and 1 thin cucumber wheel.

Ginger, Lemon, and Lime Martini: This recipe by Giada DeLaurentis is perfectly refreshing, tart, and unexpected.

Godiva Chocolate Martini: For the perfect dessert-themed martini, this is the recipe to follow. Featuring chocolate, vanilla vodka, and all the sweetness you can handle, it's a must-try.

Mango Ginger Martini: For a recipe that does something completely different compared to usual martinis, try this recipe, which uses rum instead of gin or vodka.

Pomegranate Martini: This recipe is a perfect twist on a classic and is ideal for those craving some delicious flavor in their drink.

The Dirty Martini:

Photo: Purity Vodka

This classic recipe is easy to make. Start by adding 3 parts Purity Vodka and ¼ Kalamata Olive Juice to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with three feta cheese stuffed Kalamata olives.

Vesper: This twist, which features both vodka and gin, gives the martini the James Bond edge.