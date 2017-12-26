Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, celebrated Christmas with their son, Josey.

On Monday, the actor shared a series of photos featuring Josey’s holiday activities. Dorsey and Josey also went shopping before Christmas, and the father and son duo also dined out to eat.

The “Blood Father” actor also shared an adorable snap of himself carrying Josey on his Instagram account. In the snap, Josey is seen wearing a Christmas outfit. His dad, on the other hand, wore a Christmas hat.

Rivera didn’t join her ex-husband and Josey in their Christmas celebrations. The “Glee” actress has also been very quiet on social media ever since she got involved in an altercation with Dorsey.

She was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery after Dorsey called 911 and reported the actress. Following the incident, a source told E! News that Rivera’s friends and family are very concerned for her well-being.

One week after her mug shot was taken at a West Virginia police station, Rivera was spotted walking in Los Angeles with a folder on hand. It was later on reported that the actress filed for divorce from Dorsey.

Rivera cited irreconcilable differences as the main cause of their split. She is also requesting the court to not grant her and Dorsey spousal support. The actress also wants joint physical custody of their son, which may be why she allowed Dorsey to spend time with him for the holidays.

Dorsey and Rivera tied the knot in 2014 just weeks after she ended her engagement to Big Sean. There were speculations suggesting that Rivera used Dorsey as her fall back following her split from the rapper. But Rivera clarified that this wasn’t the case.

In fact, the actress revealed that she and Dorsey dated while she was still in “Glee,” and their love for each other resulted in her getting pregnant. But since she still wasn’t ready to have a child, she decided to terminate her pregnancy and didn’t tell Dorsey about it.

After her split from Big Sean, Dorsey reached out to Rivera, and the two rekindled their romance shortly after.

