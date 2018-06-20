The wait for the unofficial start to the offseason finally comes to an end Thursday night at Barclays Center. That’s when the 2018 NBA Draft will get underway and teams will start making moves to improve their rosters for the upcoming season.

It all starts at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have the first overall pick, and there’s plenty of intrigue regarding what might happen near the top of the draft.

Thursday won’t simply be about finding out where the best prospects will play in the 2018-2019 season. Several teams are in a position to make trades that could have a major impact on next year’s playoff picture.

Teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have multiple valuable draft picks within the next two years that could be traded. Both teams are trying to turn their rosters into legitimate championship contenders after finishing second and third in the Eastern Conference.

If the San Antonio Spurs decide to give in to Kawhi Leonard’s trade request, it might make sense for them to make a deal just prior to the draft. The organization doesn’t seem quite ready to shop the star forward, though they might accept a lucrative offer if they receive one.

The Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017 NBA Draft. Paul George was reportedly nearly sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the deal fell through.

Deandre Ayton NBA Draft NBA Draft Prospect Deandre Ayton speaks to the media before the 2018 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York Grand Central Terminal on June 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the complete 2018 NBA Draft order. The second-round begins with the 31st overall pick.

  1. Phoenix Suns
  2. Sacramento Kings
  3. Atlanta Hawks
  4. Memphis Grizzlies
  5.  Dallas Mavericks
  6. Orlando Magic
  7. Chicago Bulls
  8. Cleveland Cavaliers 
  9. New York Knicks
  10. Philadelphia 76ers 
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. Los Angeles Clippers 
  13. Los Angeles Clippers
  14. Denver Nuggets
  15. Washington Wizards
  16. Phoenix Suns 
  17. Milwaukee Bucks
  18. San Antonio Spurs
  19. Atlanta Hawks 
  20. Minnesota Timberwolves 
  21. Utah Jazz
  22. Chicago Bulls 
  23. Indiana Pacers
  24. Portland Trail Blazers
  25. Los Angeles Lakers 
  26. Philadelphia 76ers
  27. Boston Celtics
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Brooklyn Nets
  30. Atlanta Hawks 
  31. Phoenix Suns
  32. Memphis Grizzlies
  33. Atlanta Hawks
  34. Dallas Mavericks
  35. Orlando Magic
  36. Sacramento Kings
  37. New York Knicks 
  38. Philadelphia 76ers 
  39. Philadelphia 76ers 
  40. Brooklyn Nets 
  41. Orlando Magic 
  42. Detroit Pistons
  43. Denver Nuggets 
  44. Washington Wizards
  45. Brooklyn Nets 
  46. Houston Rockets 
  47. Los Angeles Lakers 
  48. Minnesota Timberwolves
  49. San Antonio Spurs
  50. Indiana Pacers
  51. New Orleans Pelicans
  52. Utah Jazz
  53. Oklahoma City Thunder
  54. Dallas Mavericks 
  55. Charlotte Hornets 
  56. Philadelphia 76ers
  57. Oklahoma City Thunder 
  58. Denver Nuggets 
  59. Phoenix Suns 
  60. Philadelphia 76ers  