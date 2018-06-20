The wait for the unofficial start to the offseason finally comes to an end Thursday night at Barclays Center. That’s when the 2018 NBA Draft will get underway and teams will start making moves to improve their rosters for the upcoming season.

It all starts at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have the first overall pick, and there’s plenty of intrigue regarding what might happen near the top of the draft.

Thursday won’t simply be about finding out where the best prospects will play in the 2018-2019 season. Several teams are in a position to make trades that could have a major impact on next year’s playoff picture.

Teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have multiple valuable draft picks within the next two years that could be traded. Both teams are trying to turn their rosters into legitimate championship contenders after finishing second and third in the Eastern Conference.

If the San Antonio Spurs decide to give in to Kawhi Leonard’s trade request, it might make sense for them to make a deal just prior to the draft. The organization doesn’t seem quite ready to shop the star forward, though they might accept a lucrative offer if they receive one.

The Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017 NBA Draft. Paul George was reportedly nearly sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the deal fell through.

Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the complete 2018 NBA Draft order. The second-round begins with the 31st overall pick.