There appear to be only a couple of certainties, if that, in Thursday’s 2018 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns will take Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton with the first overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings are expected by most to select Duke’s Marvin Bagley at No.2.

The draft will start to get interesting with the Atlanta Hawks and the No.3 pick in the first round. Not long after ESPN reported that the team was eyeing EuroLeague MVP Luka Doncic, Atlanta could instead be looking to select Trae Young, and they might do so after making a trade.

According to multiple reports, Atlanta is exploring the possibility of moving down in the draft. The team that would acquire the Hawks’ No.3 selection would likely take Doncic, and Atlanta could still land Young later in the lottery. Young isn’t expected to be among the top five picks, and some mock drafts have him falling all the way out of the top 10.

Atlanta has explored moving back in the draft, with an eye on OU’s Trae Young, league sources told @YahooSports. Hawks have fielded numerous calls for the No. 3 pick. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 21, 2018

Atlanta really wants Trae Young. Have heard this from multiple sources. They may trade down to take him and then whoever jumps up to #3 takes Doncic to get in front of Memphis. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 21, 2018

Adrian Wojnarowski mentions the Orlando Magic for Trae Young if the Atlanta Hawks don't snatch him up earlier. #nbadraft pic.twitter.com/H5d9cpat98 — 6th Pick Trae Young Magic (@NBAMagician) June 21, 2018

Young was the biggest name of the 2017-2018 college basketball season, leading the country with 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game. He scored more than 30 points eight times within the season’s first two and a half months, helping Oklahoma reach the NCAA Tournament without much help.

The Sooners struggled down the stretch, and Young wasn’t as efficient as the team lost nine of their final 11 games. That, along with concerns about his size and defense, eliminated him from the conversation of being taken at the top of the draft.

That hasn’t discouraged Atlanta from believing Young has a chance to be an outstanding pro. He reportedly had a great workout with the team, opening up the possibility of a trade at No.3.

Maybe the Hawks could pull off a swap with the Dallas Mavericks, who have the No.5 pick. Dallas reportedly has their eyes on Doncic, and Young should still be on the board after the Memphis Grizzlies pick at No.4.

Trading down too far in the lottery could hurt Atlanta’s chances of landing Young. The Orlando Magic are interested in the guard, according to Wojnarowski. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also a possible landing spot for Young at No.8.

If the Hawks don’t get any compelling offers to swap picks, they might stay put at No.3 and select Doncic. He’s considered by many to be the safest pick in the draft after the success he had in the world’s second-best basketball league.

Young is considered to be much more of a gamble. He could either become an NBA elite scorer or have trouble staying on the floor because of his deficiencies.

The NBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images