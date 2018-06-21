Ahead of the NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to retain the services of Kevin Love rather than use him in a potential trade deal — regardless of the decision LeBron James makes later this month.

James has time till June 29 to exercise the player option in his current contract. Should he not though, which seems a growing possibility especially after the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals earlier this month, he will become an unrestricted free agent, free to join any team of his choosing.

The Cavaliers' front office is in contact with his camp, however, with James not present and still unsure of what he plans to do himself, there has been no "real dialogue" about what the future holds for the 33-year-old.

With the Cavs holding the eighth pick in the NBA Draft which is on Thursday, it was recently reported that they were taking calls from teams lower in the draft for a potential trade which would see the former exchange their draft pick for established veterans. The rationale was by adding experienced players to the roster, it may entice James into staying in Cleveland.

But they could also trade their draft pick for a top player such as the disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard or Charlotte's Kemba Walker. Recent reports claimed the Cleveland side were even looking to trade their draft pick along with Love for Leonard.

However, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Wednesday night that it wasn't the case as the Cavs want to hold on to Love, a key cog in the team, and are not actively shopping the 29-year-old ahead of the NBA Draft. In addition, they plan on keeping Love regardless of James staying or leaving.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Obviously, I'd love to play with LeBron the rest of my career, but that will be a choice that he makes," Love said after the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors. "Anything is possible [regarding this being his last Finals with Cleveland]. People have been saying that for the past four years. I knew that question would come. But I like to be here. I've always said that. Always wanted to win here."

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward currently has two years remaining on his Cavs contract worth approximately $49.6 million, according to ESPN. He notably has a player option which he can exercise ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds during the past regular season but his numbers fell in the postseason as he averaged 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, McMenamin also reported that the Cavs plan on making their draft pick on Thursday with the intention of keeping their selection rather than trading the pick or the player they eventually choose.

There is an interest in finding a playmaker to add to the current core and with the likes of Collin Sexton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr., Kevin Knox and Mikal Bridges in this year's rookie pool, they believe they could add one.

Various mock drafts have the 2016 champions picking the likes of Young, Porter Jr. or Wendell Carter. The NBA Draft takes place at the Barclays Center in New York.