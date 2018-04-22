It's been a mostly tight first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Despite the New Orleans Pelicans advancing in a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors closing in on a series win over the San Antonio Spurs, the other series have looked rather close.

According to oddsmakers, the Warriors are the odds-on favorite to not only win the Western Conference but also win the finals. Golden State has 5/7 odds of reaching the finals, and 5/6 odds of winning the finals. The Warriors have a 3-0 series lead on the San Antonio Spurs and are expected to welcome back Steph Curry in the second round.

While the Toronto Raptors have the strongest odds (5/4) of reaching the finals out of the Eastern Conference, the Raptors only have 12/1 odds of winning the title.

The Philadelphia 76ers trail the Raptors in the East with 2/1 odds to reach the finals and 13/1 odds to win the title.

Oddsmakers like the Houston Rockets' chances of going deep into the playoffs. Houston has 2/1 odds of winning the title, and 13/10 odds of coming out of the West. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Rockets on Saturday night, though the Rockets still have the series lead, 2-1.

The most curious playoff team is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have reached the finals the last three years, but have just 18/5 odds of coming out of the East. The Cavs, who trail the Indiana Pacers 2-1 in the first round, have 20/1 odds of winning the title.

While LeBron James continues to be productive, the rest of the Cavs squad have not looked in sync. Cleveland made several roster changes from last year's team that reached the finals.

James has not missed the finals since 2010.

Eastern Conference Betting Odds

Toronto Raptors, 5/4

Philadelphia 76ers, 2/1

Cleveland Cavaliers, 18/5

Indiana Pacers, 15/1

Boston Celtics, 20/1

Washington Wizards, 75/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 100/1

Miami Heat, 200/1

Western Conference Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors, 5/7

Houston Rockets, 13/10

New Orleans Pelicans, 20/1

Utah Jazz, 25/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 45/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 250/1

San Antonio Spurs, 500/1

NBA Finals Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors, 5/6

Houston Rockets, 2/1

Toronto Raptors, 12/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 13/1

Cleveland Cavaliers, 20/1

New Orleans Pelicans, 50/1

Utah Jazz, 55/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 75/1

Boston Celtics, 100/1

Indiana Pacers, 100/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 250/1

Washington Wizards, 300/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 500/1

Miami Heat, 1000/1

San Antonio Spurs, 1000/1

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images