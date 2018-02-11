After a busy NBA trade deadline on Thursday, there might be a stronger understanding of where teams stand heading into the playoffs. But according to Vegas Insider, oddsmakers have barely shifted their outlook for the top contenders.

To little surprise, the Golden State Warriors remain the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA title. The defending champions have 4/7 odds to win another title under Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Stever Kerr's squad saw their odds barely budge from Jan. 22, when their odds were 5/9.

The Houston Rockets remain the Warriors' closest competition at 13/2 odds. Houston is just a game behind Golden State in the Western Conference standings with about 26 games remaining in the regular season.

In the East, the Cavaliers have the third-best overall odds at 10/1 but are closely followed by the Boston Celtics (12/1). The Cavs were 6/1 favorites on Jan. 22, but the wrist injury to Kevin Love, along with a revamped roster, might have given some oddsmakers some pause about Cleveland's chances. The Celtics' odds have not changed in recent weeks.

The Cavs have 3/2 odds to win the East, while the Celtics are listed at 9/4.

The San Antonio Spurs have seen a sharp dip in their odds since Jan. 22. After being listed at 16/1 odds, the Spurs have been dropped to 25/1. The Milwaukee Bucks improved from 40/1 to 33/1 odds.

The Utah Jazz, winners of eight consecutive games, went from 250/1 longshots to 125/1.

NBA Finals Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Golden State Warriors, 4/7

Houston Rockets, 13/2

Cleveland Cavaliers, 10/1

Boston Celtics, 12/1

Toronto Raptors, 16/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 25/1

San Antonio Spurs, 25/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 28/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 33/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 66/1

Washington Wizards, 66/1

Detroit Pistons, 80/1

Indiana Pacers, 80/1

Miami Heat, 80/1

Denver Nuggets, 100/1

Portland Trail Blazers, 100/1

Utah Jazz, 125/1

Los Angeles Clippers, 200/1

Charlotte Hornets, 250/1

Chicago Bulls, 250/1

Los Angeles Lakers, 250/1

New Orleans Pelicans, 250/1

Brooklyn Nets, 1000/1

Memphis Grizzlies, 1000/1

New York Knicks, 1000/1

Phoenix Suns, 1000/1

Atlanta Hawks, 2500/1

Dallas Mavericks, 2500/1

Orlando Magic, 2500/1

Sacramento Kings, 2500/1