The 2018 NBA Finals isn’t expected to last much longer. The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they are favored as they head on the road.

Despite Cleveland’s success at home this postseason, the Cavs are five-point underdogs at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 3 Wednesday night. Golden State is a 1/25 favorite to win their third championship in four years.

The Cavs had their chance to steal a game at Oracle Arena, losing the series opener in overtime as they made a few key mistakes in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Game 2 looked like a replay of last year’s Finals games in Oakland, California with the Warriors winning in blowout fashion.

LeBron James has been spectacular in two games, averaging 40 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. It hasn’t been nearly enough against a Warriors’ team that has four All-Stars in the prime of their careers, including Stephen Curry, who set a Finals record with nine three-pointers made in Game 2.

Curry has to be considered the early favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award. He’s averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. The point guard has scored at least 27 points with five threes or more in each of his last four playoff games.

The Warriors won Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals in Houston, splitting their four road games with the Rockets. Golden State is 4-4 away from Oracle Arena in the playoffs.

Cleveland won all three home games against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are 8-1 at home this postseason, having gone undefeated since they were upset in Game 1 of the first round. Cleveland’s last four home wins have come by an average of 21 points per game.

Golden State opened the series as 10/1 favorites to win the series. They were favored by 12 points in each of the first two games.

