The Golden State Warriors are no longer the clear favorites to win the 2018 NBA Finals, at least as far as the oddsmakers are concerned. The defending champs now share the same championship betting odds as the Houston Rockets.

For the first time since they won the 2015 title, the Warriors won’t have the NBA’s best record. The Rockets have already clinched the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-court advantage over Golden State in what feels like an inevitable playoff matchup.

Houston is 63-15 on the season with a 33-6 record at home. Golden State can’t finish with more than 61 victories after winning at least 67 games in each of the last three seasons.

Injuries are the biggest reason why the Rockets are now the Warriors’ equal. Stephen Curry suffered a sprained MCL on March 23, and he’s expected to miss the first round of the postseason. Even if he comes back for the second round, there’s no guarantee that Curry will be completely healthy and return to his MVP-caliber form.

James Harden is running away with the 2018 MVP award. Harden and Chris Paul have been the league’s best backcourt this season, and they might make Houston the toughest opponent for Golden State since the champs began their run in the 2014-2015 season.

Cleveland is a distant third when it comes to NBA Finals odds, though they are probably the only other team with a realistic shot of winning the title. The Toronto Raptors have the best record in the East, though they would be underdogs in a series against the Cavs

The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors Tuesday night, giving them two wins over Toronto within the last few weeks. Cleveland eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in each of the last two years, and LeBron James is arguably playing the best basketball of his career.

The injury to Kyrie Irving has severely damaged the Boston Celtics’ championship hopes. He’s expected to miss at least the start of the playoffs.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Here’s a look at the latest 2018 NBA Finals odds, via Bovada.lv:

Golden State Warriors 6/5

Houston Rockets 6/5

Cleveland Cavaliers 8/1

Toronto Raptors 19/2

Boston Celtics 25/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 30/1

Portland Trail Blazers 40/1

Philadelphia 76ers 45/1

San Antonio Spurs 60/1

Washington Wizards 100/1

Indiana Pacers 150/1

Miami Heat 150/1

Milwaukee Bucks 175/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 200/1

New Orleans Pelicans 200/1

Utah Jazz 200/1

Denver Nuggets 350/1