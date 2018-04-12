Sixteen teams will compete in the playoffs for a chance at winning the 2018 NBA Finals, but only a handful of teams are realistic candidates to become champions in June. The Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers can all win the title.

Let’s take a look at the NBA Finals betting odds, via OddsShark.

Golden State Warriors (+125)

The defending champions were odds-on favorites to repeat until Stephen Curry injured his knee. Golden State is still the best team in the NBA when their point guard is healthy, though Curry is expected to miss at least the first round. The Warriors are vulnerable for an upset if the two-time MVP doesn’t return to 100 percent.

Houston Rockets (+180)

If anyone can upset Golden State, it’s Houston. They finished seven games ahead of the Rockets for the No.1 seed in the West and the best record in basketball. James Harden will win the 2018 NBA MVP award, leading a team that had a historic offensive season.

Cleveland Cavaliers (+700)

LeBron James will finish second in the MVP voting after leading the Cavs to the same record as last year, despite the team essentially losing Kyrie Irving for nothing in the offseason. Cleveland is still the favorite in the East, though they are the No.4 seed with one of the league’s worst defenses. James is looking to reach the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors (+900)

Toronto is a legitimate title contender and the best team in the East on paper. But even after leading the conference with 59 wins and posting both a top-five offense and defense, the Raptors’ inability to defeat Cleveland in big games would make them an underdog in a series against the Cavaliers.

Philadelphia 76ers (+2500)

Philadelphia might actually be the biggest threat to Cleveland in the East. They finished ahead of the Cavs with the No.3 seed, posting a 24-win improvement from last year. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are emerging as superstars. They’ll have to overcome their inexperience to find success in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder (+4000)

After trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma City only had one more win than they did last season. Russell Westbrook averaged another triple-double, and he could lead the Thunder to the second round this year since the team has home-court advantage as the No.4 seed.

Boston Celtics (+5000)

The season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving all but ruined Boston’s chances of making a title run. The No.2 seed could still win a couple of series with the league’s No.1 defense and the best coach in the East.

Portland Trail Blazers (+5000)

Damian Lillard would get MVP consideration in most other seasons after putting up impressive numbers and helping the Blazers secure the No.3 seed. Portland doesn’t have a realistic chance to win the title, but maybe they could give a banged-up Golden State team a competitive series in the second round.

Utah Jazz (+5000)

After losing Gordon Hayward in the offseason, the Jazz still found a way to get the West’s No.5 seed. It would have to be considered a very successful season for Utah if they can win a series.

San Antonio Spurs (+7500)

If Kawhi Leonard doesn’t return for the first round—and it doesn’t look like he will—San Antonio could be looking at a first-round sweep against Golden State. Having a healthy Leonard against the Curry-less Warriors would’ve made things interesting.

Washington Wizards (+10000)

Washington is one of the most disappointing playoff teams, finishing just four games over .500 as the East’s No.8 seed. John Wall has battled injuries, but the Wizards haven’t played much better with him in the lineup.

Milwaukee Bucks (+15000)

Milwaukee wasn’t much better than an average team during the regular season, but they’ve got a weapon that few teams have. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s elite superstars, and he’s got a chance to carry the Bucks past an injured Celtics’ team in the first round.

Minnesota Timberwolves (+15000)

Minnesota broke a 14-year-playoff drought by clinching the No.8 seed on the final day of the regular season. It’s too bad they’ll be lucky to win more than a game against Houston in the first round.

Indiana Pacers (+20000)

Indiana somehow went from the No.7 seed last year to the No.5 seed this year after trading away their best player. Unfortunately, they are about to get bounced by Cleveland in the first round for the second straight season.

Miami Heat +20000

Miami might have the least impressive roster of any playoff team, though they still managed to win their division and get the No.6 seed. Perhaps their postseason experience will give them a chance to upset Philadelphia in the first round.

New Orleans Pelicans (+25000)

New Orleans would’ve had a chance to do some damage in the playoffs had DeMarcus Cousins not suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Their ceiling is a trip to the second round, and Anthony Davis will have to play like an MVP in order for the Pelicans to get by Portland.