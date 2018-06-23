With the conclusion of this week's draft and with the start of free agency just a little over a week away, there may be some curiosity over a possible power shift in the NBA. For the third time in his illustrious career, LeBron James will decide on whether he will stay with his current club or move on to another team, thus leading to speculation about a new potential challenger to the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

However, where James ends up may have little impact in determining the next champion. According to oddsmakers, the Warriors, who are not expected to be in the running for James, are still the clear favorites at 7/5 odds — a very slight dip from 5/4 odds on June 10. While James' fate is uncertain, star forward Kevin Durant is expected to re-sign with the Warriors.

Along with James and Durant, other free agents include Paul George and Chris Paul. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Boston Celtics, who also aren't expected to pursue James, have the second-best odds at 6/1. Boston advanced to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, despite the absence of stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and the club was able to add defensive center Robert Williams with the No. 27 overall pick while also expected to make moves in the free-agent market.

The Houston Rockets (6/1) may be in the running for James, though they would need to pull off a trade to get the cap space to sign him. The Rockets' odds are intriguing because betting sites seem to suggest that Paul will remain with the club. Fox Sports NBA insider Chris Broussard stated this week that there is some "tension" between Paul and the organization.

Also reportedly in the running for James are the Philadelphia 76ers (13/2) and Los Angeles Lakers (7/1). The Sixers are loaded with several quality young players, while many have believed the Lakers, who haven't reached the playoffs in several years, would be frontrunners to land James and perhaps Paul George due to their sizable salary cap space.

Despite landing Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick, the Phoenix Suns have 250/1 odds to win the title.

2018-19 NBA Champion Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Golden State Warriors, 7/5

Boston Celtics, 6/1

Houston Rockets, 6/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 13/2

Los Angeles Lakers, 7/1

Cleveland Cavaliers, 25/1

San Antonio Spurs, 25/1

Toronto Raptors, 50/1

Utah Jazz, 50/1

Los Angeles Clippers, 66/1

Miami Heat, 66/1

New Orleans Pelicans, 66/1

New York Knicks, 66/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 66/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 75/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 75/1

Indiana Pacers, 100/1

Portland Trail Blazers, 100/1

Washington Wizards, 100/1

Denver Nuggets, 125/1

Detroit Pistons, 200/1

Phoenix Suns, 250/1

Chicago Bulls, 300/1

Dallas Mavericks, 300/1

Sacramento Kings, 300/1

Atlanta Hawks, 500/1

Brooklyn Nets, 500/1

Charlotte Hornets, 500/1

Memphis Grizzlies, 500/1

Orlando Magic, 500/1

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images