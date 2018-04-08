As the 2017-18 NBA season completes its final weekend, the Golden State Warriors remain the favorites to capture the title. According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, the defending champions have the strongest chance of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy despite a left knee injury to superstar guard Steph Curry that could mean he misses the opening round.

Curry, who remains optimistic that he could make an early return, is battling a Grade 2 MCL sprain. His knee will be evaluated on Saturday.

The Warriors, who are listed as 6/5 favorites, took a step back from their 4/7 odds in February.

It's still unclear who the Warriors will play in the opening round. Six Western Conference teams have 46 or 45 wins. Of the six teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the strongest odds at 50/1.

The Houston Rockets, who have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, own the second-best odds at 8/5. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the third-best odds at 15/2. The Rockets and Cavs boast the frontrunners for the MVP award, James Harden and LeBron James.

The Toronto Raptors, who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, have 10/1 odds. The Raptors have a half-game lead on the Warriors for the second-best record in the league.

The Boston Celtics have seen their odds plummet after news that guard Kyrie Irving will be sidelined for the playoffs with a knee injury. The Celtics are listed as 55/1 longshots, a sharp decline from their 17/1 odds in March and 12/1 odds in February.

The Denver Nuggets, who are still in contention for a playoff berth, have the lowest odds at 1,000/1.

2018 NBA Finals Odds (Vegas Insider)

Golden State Warriors, 6/5

Houston Rockets, 8/5

Cleveland Cavaliers, 15/2

Toronto Raptors, 10/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 25/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 50/1

Portland Blazers, 50/1

Boston Celtics, 55/1

San Antonio Spurs, 100/1

Utah Jazz, 125/1

Washington Wizards, 125/1

Indiana Pacers, 250/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 300/1

Miami Heat, 400/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 400/1

New Orleans Pelicans, 500/1

Denver Nuggets, 1,000/1

