It was a Stephen Curry master class in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors went on to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals 122-103 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Warriors point guard scored a game-high 33 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Curry created history when he broke a long-standing record for most number of three-pointers scored in a single game in the finals with nine from beyond the arc.

The 30-year-old, who broke the record that was held by Ray Allen, described the achievement as “pretty special” and was also praised by coach Steve Kerr, who labeled Sunday night’s performance as one of Curry’s best in all the four NBA Finals the Warriors have played thus far.

The two-time MVP played a key role in a close battle, helping the Warriors blow the Cavaliers out of the water to win by a commanding 19 point margin. The reigning champions went into half-time with a 13 point lead, but the Cavaliers cut the lead to five points midway through the third quarter, but a strong finish from the Warriors saw it end 90-80.

The LeBron James-led Cavaliers again reduced the deficit to seven early in the fourth, but Curry’s seventh three-pointer with around seven minutes to go brought about the beginning of the end for Cavaliers in Game 2. And by the time the Warriors guard got his ninth three-pointer with three and a half minutes to go, the Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue had taken off his regular players and brought on the bench.

“That’s a pretty cool deal to accomplish,” Curry said after the game talking about creating NBA Finals history with nine three-pointers in a game. “Especially knowing whose held the record for what 5..6…8 years.”

“But at the end of the day it’s just about getting the win and doing whatever you can to make that happen. I always say that if you focus on that good things happen individually all across the board," he said.

“I never woke up saying alright let’s go get nine three-pointers and get the record, but its more about playing the game the right way having good intentions out there on the court and good things happen,” he explained. “Pretty special night and hopefully some more special things happen and get two more wins [which will wrap up the series].”

Just to put things into perspective, Curry scored 16 points in the final quarter of the game, which is just one less than he had scored in three quarters in Game 2. Coach Kerr was impressed with his point guard’s performance and labeled it one of the best he has seen in their last four visits to the NBA Finals.

"Yeah, it's hard to think back to all of the games,” Kerr said about it being the Curry’s best Finals performance, as quoted by ESPN.

"But he was tremendous," the Warriors coach added. "You know, nine threes and seemed to hit the big shot every time we needed one. But, yeah, he was fantastic."