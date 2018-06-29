Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George gave big hints that his next team could be the Los Angeles Lakers during the second part of his three-part mini-series that aired Thursday.

George will become an unrestricted free agent as long as he opts out of his $20.7 million contract by Friday night and is heavily linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers who are based just over 60 miles south of his native Palmdale, California.

According to ESPN, George told OKC officials on Wednesday he will be opting out, but that does not rule out a stay with the Thunder as he could sign with them as a free agent as well.

Recent reports also state George is strongly considering staying on at OKC with a possible one-plus-one deal that would see him earn $30.3 million next season with a player option and $32.7 million the season afterward.

Whatever his final decision is, it will be recapped in the final part of the series that documents George's offseason and free agency. The first part aired on Tuesday with the 28-year-old stating he hoped he would make a decision that keeps everyone happy while also hinting he may stay on after a disappointing first season with the Thunder.

"Here they [OKC] have made a huge risk in trading for me, knowing I have one year on my deal," George said. "But I felt I didn’t finish as strong as I could have. Just knowing you left something on the table, even to this point now, it weighs on me."

The second part of the mini-series however, heavily focused on Los Angeles.

Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

"I love LA. This is home. I grew up watching Kobe," George said at the start of the segment, as per USA Today. "When I first fell in love with the game and I’m outside playing in front of the house, I’m not picturing myself in an Indiana jersey or picturing myself in a Thunder jersey, I picture myself in a Lakers jersey. Everyone in the league would say that they would love to go back home and play for their city. It’s just something about representing home."

Later on in the segment, George met with the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade as he asked the three-time champion for advice, going on to mention the Lakers once again.

"At the end of the day, that’s what I want to do. I want to be a champion," George added. "In a way, it’s like I want to come here, and play for the home team and put a Lakers jersey on. That’s always gonna be something that I want to fulfill..."

George though, would leave some doubt.

"...But at the same time, it’s like what’s the best move, though. I know who I am as a player, I just want to help a team win, and I feel comfortable doing so with Russ [Russell Westbrook]. Then there’s other places too from Boston to Clippers to..," George continued before Wade tells him he must not regret his final choice.

George has until 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday to formally opt out of his Thunder contract. The final part of his mini-series has no announced air date as of now.