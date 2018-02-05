The Milwaukee Bucks may be without star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo for a while after he left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

With just a little over seven minutes left in the game, Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Bucks 109-94 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He shrugged off assistance from teammate Jabari Parker who offered to help him to the bench.

The injury came during a defensive possession where he stepped on the foot of Brooklyn’s DeMarre Carroll. The team’s medical staff re-taped the ankle but the Bucks forward never returned, finishing the game with 16 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes.

“We had talked and we were pretty sure he wasn’t going to be coming back," coach Joe Prunty said after speaking with the team's medical staff. "At the end of the day, it was the trainer lets me know and we make a decision from there. But as the lead gets (bigger), yeah, there was no reason to."

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only Bucks player who exited the game with an injury. Backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova collided with Nets guard D'Angelo Russell during the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

He then grabbed his right ankle and limped to the sideline. Medical staff assisted him back to the locker room where he received a left ankle sprain diagnosis, according to NBA.com.

Injuries have plagued the Bucks as of late. The team is also without starting guard Malcolm Brogdon for the next six to eight weeks after suffering a torn quadricep tendon Thursday against Minnesota.

Antentokounmpo guaranteed his injury wouldn’t keep him out for too long.

"At first you feel the pain and then you're like, 'How bad is it?" Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. "Is it going to be bad? I've twisted it twice in the last five games. But I just got to play through it. We've got the great medical staff that are going to take care of him and Delly. And hopefully, I can be ready to go Tuesday vs. the Knicks."

The Bucks are scheduled to play the New York Knicks Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

