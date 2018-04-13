The 2018 NBA playoffs start Saturday afternoon with 16 teams in contention to win the title. A couple of first-round series are expected to be one-sided, but there are only a handful of matchups in which only one team seemingly has a real chance to advance to the conference semifinals.

Here are betting odds for each first-round series, via BetOnline, as well as predictions for each matchup:

Houston Rockets (-3000) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1500)

Don’t expect Houston to be seriously challenged until the conference finals. They were virtually unbeatable in the regular season when James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela played at the same time. Minnesota ranked in the bottom half of the league defensively, and they’ll have a lot of trouble slowing down what was a historically great offense in the regular season. The Rockets went 4-0 against the Timberwolves in the regular season, averaging 122 points per game.

Prediction: Houston in four

Golden State Warriors (-1100) vs. San Antonio Spurs (+775)

The injury to Kawhi Leonard changes the entire complexion of this series. With Stephen Curry not set to return from a sprained MCL until at least the second round, Golden State is vulnerable to an upset against the right team. San Antonio can’t be that team if Leonard isn’t on the court, and there’s no indication he’ll be returning anytime soon. Maybe Gregg Popovich will help the Spurs steal a game at home, but that’s all they’ll get, considering the Warriors might have the three best players in the series.

Prediction: Golden State in five

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers (-210) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+180)

This could end up being the best series in the first round. The two teams were separated by just one game in the standings. All eyes will be on Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis, both of whom could finish in the top-five in MVP voting. Davis can carry the Pelicans to a few wins, but Lillard has more help with CJ McCollum playing alongside him. Home-court advantage and one of the league’s best backcourts should get the Blazers to the second round, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see either team advance.

Prediction: Portland in seven

Oklahoma City Thunder (-135) vs. Utah Jazz (+115)

Oklahoma City has the star power in this series with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the starting lineup. The team’s offseason additions, however, haven’t made them much better than they were last year. Anchored by Rudy Gobert, Utah has the league’s second-best defense. Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell is a big-time scorer, and the Thunder’s defense has been unimpressive since Andre Roberson went down for the year with an injury. The Jazz won last year’s No.4 vs. No.5 matchup in seven games, and they could have a repeat performance this season.

Prediction: Utah in seven

Toronto Raptors (-650) vs. Washington Wizards (+500)

Toronto’s history of coming up short in the playoffs shouldn’t be much of a concern against Washington. John Wall has played in just four games since Jan. 27, and the Wizards have oddly looked better without the star point guard. The Raptors are the only NBA team that has a top-five offense and a top-five defense. DeMar DeRozan and Co. shouldn’t have much trouble beating a 43-win team.

Prediction: Toronto in five

Boston Celtics (-170) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (+150)

If there’s going to be a major upset as far as seeding goes, it’ll happen in this series. Boston isn’t the same team that went 55-27 and earned the East’s No.2 seed. Backup guard Marcus Smart could miss the whole series with a hand injury, and more importantly, Kyrie Irving is done for the season with a knee injury. Milwaukee has by far the best player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can take control of the series. Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens will find a way to get his team a few wins, but his roster simply might not be good enough to reach the second round.

Prediction: Milwaukee in six

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers (-465) vs. Miami Heat (+390)

At full strength, the 76ers could take care of the Heat in five games. Joel Embiid will at least miss Game 1, giving Miami an opportunity to steal a contest on the road and put pressure on a bunch of players that have never competed in the postseason. Ben Simmons has raised his game with Embiid sidelined, giving Philadelphia a 16-game winning streak to conclude the regular season. The 76ers should advance, but inexperience and injuries could make this a tougher series than some might imagine it to be.

Prediction: Philadelphia in six

Cleveland Cavaliers (-650) vs. Indiana Pacers (+500)

No matter how much the Cavs have struggled at times this season, LeBron James isn’t losing in the first round of the playoffs. He’s barely been challenged before the second round during his string of seven straight NBA Finals appearances, and this year should be no different. The Pacers will probably win a game in which Cleveland’s defense is atrocious, but that should be it.

Prediction: Cleveland in five