Joel Embiid is ready to return to action after clearing the concussion protocol, however, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown will not play him in Game 2 against the Miami Heat as a precaution.

Embiid has been out since March 28 when he suffered a concussion and a fractured orbital bone when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz after going for a loose ball in a 118-101 win over the New York Knicks.

He has since undergone surgery, however, the Sixers have continued to perform well without him as they are 8-0 since his injury and ended their season strongly with 16 straight wins — a franchise single-season record.

Playing in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2012, the Philadelphia side made it 17 overall consecutive wins and 9-0 without Embiid when they crushed the Heat in a 130-103 win to take a first round series lead on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid, who did not feature in Game 1, will not be featuring in Game 2 on Monday either despite clearing the concussion protocol. Brown added that the 24-year-old instead might participate in on-court work with coaching staff or players who are not in the regular rotation between Games 2 and 3 in a bid to rebuild his conditioning.

"It's about what's best for Joel's health," Brown was quoted as saying on ESPN as to why Embiid will not play in Game 2. "That's [on-court work] part of Joel's return-to-play plan. To re-create that in real ways isn't going to happen."

Before the Game 1 win over the Heat, Embiid revealed to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Saturday that he would play if it was his choice but a more realistic option for him was Game 2 or 3.

"If it was my decision, I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them," Embiid said. "But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great. So we got a pretty good chance for Game 2 or Game 3. We gonna see how it feels in the next couple of days."

Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons has shouldered much of the responsibility in Embiid's absence, finishing Game 1 with 17 points, 14 assists and 9 rebounds.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves playing without Jo [Embiid], and knowing we can compete at the highest level when he's not here," Simmons said after the game. "I think I've been put in a position to where I have to be one of the leaders even though it is playoffs, or whatever the case is. I'm one of the youngest guys, but that's what I want to be so it's no problem."

Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 3.2 assists, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 63 games for the Sixers this season as his performances earned him an All-Star call in just his second professional season. Despite the side's good run without him, they will need the services of the Cameroonian if they want to win a first NBA championship since 1983.