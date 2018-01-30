With the NBA trade deadline just nine days away, teams are starting to pull the trigger on some big deals. Things heated up on Monday when the Los Angeles Clippers sent star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a multiplayer deal.

But more deals may be on the way, though player contracts may be stalling the process.

The most likely player to be traded before the Feb. 8 deadline is Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Mirotic. Mirotic has been reportedly been seeking a trade from Chicago since a fight with teammate Bobby Portis in October.

Trade talks fell through Tuesday that would have sent Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans. The trade was expected to include former Bulls center Omer Asik and a first-round pick. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Mirotic is waiting on his $12.5 million team option for the 2018-19 season to be exercised.

The Pelicans, who currently own the sixth seed in the Western Conference, appear to be interested in a deal after losing DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, have shown interest in Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill, and could offer swingman Iman Shumpert, veteran forward Channing Frye and draft picks.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a trade is not imminent and may be due to a buyout of Hill's contract. Windhorst noted that the Cavs want protection against his contract if LeBron James leaves as a free agent this summer.

Hill will make $19 million next season. The Cavs would be able to buy out his contract since only $1 million out of the $18 million on his 2019-20 contract is guaranteed, according to Windhorst.

Meanwhile, the Clippers may be standing pat after the Griffin trade.

"We make this trade and then everyone thinks we're just trading everybody away. That's not true," said head coach Doc Rivers.

"But that's what's out there. Sometimes you can't control the narrative. You just can control your job, and that's what I have to do."

Center DeAndre Jordan and combo guard Lou Williams have been mentioned in recent trade speculation.