Kawhi Leonard's status with the San Antonio Spurs continues to be among the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, the Spurs hope to either patch up their relationship with the versatile forward or trade him to an Eastern Conference team.

There have been reports that Leonard would prefer to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Spurs likely consider that a poor option. Free agents LeBron James and Paul George have been rumored to be on the Lakers' radar, so the Spurs would have no interest in facilitating a possible "Big Three" for the Lakers.

Amick pointed out that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are two logical trade partners for the Spurs. Both clubs have young talent and draft picks, which would be appealing for the Spurs in a conference that features a loaded Golden State Warriors squad.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who may still have a strong chance of retaining James, have reportedly shown interest in Leonard, but it's doubtful that they can offer anyone that the Spurs would want.

The Spurs are intent on holding onto to Leonard, according to public statements by general manager R.C. Buford, and head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly met with the 26-year-old on Tuesday in San Diego to reach a better understanding of his status with the team.

Leonard played in just nine games in the 2017-18 season. There reportedly was internal talk that he could have made a stronger effort to return to the court after battling right quadriceps tendinopathy.

The Spurs were eliminated from the playoffs in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

In a recent radio interview, retired Spurs swingman Bruce Bowen lashed out at Leonard's perceived excuses.

"First, it was, 'Well I was misdiagnosed.' Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they're trying to rush you? You didn't play for the most part a full season this year. And you're the go-to guy, you're the franchise and you want to say that they didn't have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?" Bowen said.

Leonard, a former Defensive Player of the Year, is eligible for a five-year, $219 million extension on July 1, the start of free agency. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images