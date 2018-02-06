As Thursday's trade deadline draws closer, the Washington Wizards are seeking possible deals for center Marcin Gortat.

The Wizards have discussed deals for Gortat with "several teams," Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported Tuesday. The team hoped to strike an agreement without retaining additional "long-term" contracts, as John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. are owed massive salaries.

Gortat has one year remaining on his $13.5 million contract. The 33-year-old is averaging 8.9 points and eight rebounds per game in 53 games this season.

"I know it's a story for everybody that all of a sudden a guy who doesn't miss games and I feel pretty young and I don't look that old, all of a sudden he wants to finish his career," Gortat told the Washington Post. "That's how I am; that's how I feel. I know I have at least four more years in my tank, I can go for four more years and sign another good contract."

The Wizards have expressed interest in Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN reported. The 29-year-old has peaked interest from other teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. Jordans is averaging 11. 5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Washington is without Wall who underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee Wednesday. Tomas Satoransky became the team’s starting point guard in place of Wall who is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

"John is the main guy, so it's always tough to cover your main guy when he goes down, and it's very challenging," Satoransky told the Washington Post. "Obviously I like challenges, but it will be a lot of responsibility. Playing for me as a starter against other starters, it's another challenge and step up in my game, so we'll see how it goes."

