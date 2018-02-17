When it comes to NBA All-Star Weekend, the slam dunk contest is often the most exciting event. There’s a good chance the case will be the same this year with four exciting young players competing against each other.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. EST from Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest—the night’s third and final event—will probably start sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. EST on TNT. Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance Jr., Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell are the participants.

There are different reasons to be excited about each contestant. Mitchell might be the current Rookie of the Year, and Oladipo has the inside track to win the 2018 Most Improved Player award. Smith might be the best athlete of the 2017 draft class, and Nance arguably has more impressive in-game dunks than anyone in the contest.

If experience counts for anything, Oladipo might have the edge. He was in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest, though he came up short and hasn’t competed since. Smith, Mitchell and Nance are all first-time participants.

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Smith is the favorite, though Mitchell isn’t far behind him. It wouldn’t be surprising to see any of the players end the night in first place.

If you plan on betting on the contest, it might make the most sense to pick a player that isn’t among the favorites, since it is so unpredictable. Going with Nance, whose dunk over Kevin Durant might be the best dunk of the season, could be the best choice.

The father of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man, Larry Nance, won the first-ever slam dunk contest in 1984 as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He was unable to successfully defend his title in 1985 when Dominique Wilkins won the event, beating Michael Jordan in the finals.

Glenn Robinson III won the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest, though he can’t defend his title because he’s in the G-League. Zach Lavine won the slam dunk contest in both 2015 and 2016, and his battle with Aaron Gordon two years ago was one of the most memorable in recent years.

Prediction: Larry Nance Jr.