The Houston Rockets (53-14) and Golden State Warriors (51-16) will undoubtedly finish as the West’s top two seeds in some order. The rest of the playoff picture is as unpredictable as any season in recent memory.

Even with a month remaining in the 2017-2018 regular season, 10 teams are competing for the final six playoff spots. The No.3 seed Portland Trail Blazers (41-26) and No.10 seed Denver Nuggets (37-31)are separated by just 4.5 games in the standings. Portland is 10 games behind the defending champs for the No.2 seed with 15 games left on the schedule.

A lot has certainly changed in the last few weeks. It appeared that the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-29) and San Antonio Spurs (38-30) would be fighting it out for the No.3 and No.4 seeds with the Oklahoma City Thunder (41-29) lurking as the No.5 seed. Minnesota has since dropped to the No.6 seed and San Antonio is all the way down to the No.9 seed.

Minnesota’s struggles began when a knee injury sidelined Jimmy Butler. The team lost four of six games without the shooting guard, though they are on a two-game winning streak with impressive victories over Golden State and the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard still hasn’t returned from injury to save San Antonio’s season. Gregg Popovich was able to work his magic during the first half, but the Spurs have now lost 17 of their last 28 games. San Antonio has won at least 50 games--except for the 1999 lockout-shortened season--and made the playoffs in each of the last 19 seasons.

It’s been the play of both Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis that has Portland and the New Orleans Pelicans currently in line to host first-round playoff series. Lillard is up to fifth in the league in scoring after averaging more than 31 points per game since the start of February. Anthony Davis has taken his game to a new level since DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending injury, emerging as the No.2 MVP candidate behind James Harden.

The No.7 seed Los Angeles Clippers (37-29) and No.8 seed Utah Jazz (38-30) are among the biggest surprises this season. L.A. lost Chris Paul in the offseason and traded Blake Griffin well before this year’s deadline. Utah could be headed to the playoffs after losing Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Denver could fall just short of making the playoffs. They last made the postseason in 2013 and haven’t won a playoff series since 2009.