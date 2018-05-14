NBC changed its mind after hearing the outcry of fans who were disappointed by the cancellation of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The network has now picked up the show for season six.

On Saturday, show executive producer Michael Schur happily declared on Twitter (username Ken Tremendous) that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming back for another season. “‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Season 6. NBC,” he wrote, alongside a GIF of actor Terry Crews dancing on the show.

In a follow-up, Schur acknowledged that it was the fans who made the renewal of the Andy Samberg-starrer possible. “This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk [sic]. We can’t thank you — or [NBC] — enough,” he posted.

Series creator Dan Goor reiterated the news: “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but … NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world.”

The cast of the show has also gushed about the renewal on social media. Melissa Fumero wrote, “#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and saved our show!! Thank you!!”

Joel Lo Truglio tweeted, “We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’”

NBC revoked the cancellation due to the public outcry of devoted fans who wanted more of the show. The fandom was headlined by A-list Hollywood personalities who were religious viewers of the series. Among them were Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, composer-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic... In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too,” del Torro tweeted.

“Renew ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ I only watch like 4 things. This is one of the things,” Miranda wrote. Meanwhile, Hamill stated, “I’m SO not ready to say #ByeBye99 … when networks dump shows I love, I’m known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time.”

Other personalities who poured their support for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after the cancellation announcement were comedian and political commentator Seth Meyers, author Rainbow Rowell, writer Victoria Aveyard and actress Allison Tolman.

The current season of the sitcom is scheduled to air its finale — the show’s 112th episode — on May 20.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown