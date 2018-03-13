NBC’s new ensemble drama “Rise” kicks off on Tuesday and will introduce audiences to a Pennsylvania town that gets rocked by the new school musical. It’s the characters who matter on a how like this, so let’s meet the “Rise” characters and cast members.

Lilette Suarez (Auli’i Cravalho) is a sophomore who has never done a school play before. Her successful audition for “Spring Awakening” brings plenty of trouble with the usual female lead in the musical.

Audiences will recognize Cravalho’s voice. She starred in Disney’s “Moana.”

Gwen Strickland (Amy Forsyth) is used to leading the school musical. After all, she has been training for this her whole life. She won’t be happy with new faces auditioning, and her hatred of Lilette goes beyond the school play. Lilette’s mother supposedly had an affair with Gwen’s father.

Forsyth previously had big roles on “The Path,” “Channel Zero” and “Defiance.”

Robbie Thorne (Damon J. Gillespie) is the star football player, but he has the voice of an angel. He auditions for “Spring Awakening” to please his English teacher, but he quickly realizes that it might be something worth his time.

Like his character, Gillespie is new to TV. His only other IMDb credit is the boy band sketch on “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Gordy Mazzuchelli (Casey W. Johnson) is the son of the English teacher and musical director. That doesn’t mean he has any interest in the arts, though. He plays football and drinks more than the average teenager.

Johnson previously appeared on “GLOW.”

Maashous Evers (Rarmian Newton) is not in the cast of the musical. He does lighting and lives in the control booth. Literally. He was in the foster system, and he doesn’t want to go back.

Newton, an Australian actor, has worked on shows like “Dance Academy,” “The Family” and more.

Simon Saunders (Ted Sutherland) is a devout Christian, so he’ll have some concerns about playing a gay character in the school play. When his conservative parents discover what “Spring Awakening” is about (teen sex, abortion, suicide), they’ll be terrified.

Sutherland has had small roles on “Law & Order: SVU,” “Madam Secretary” and “The Deuce,” but “Rise” is his first gig as a series regular.

Michael Hallowell (Ellie Desautels) is a trans student who joins “Spring Awakening.”

Desautels is a non-binary actor and uses they/their pronouns. “Rise” is their first role as a series regular.

Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) is the English teacher who decides he wants to revamp the school’s theater program. He immediately throws out “Grease,” the musical that had already been cast, and starts “Spring Awakening.” However, he has a lot going on at home. His wife Gail (Marley Shelton) isn’t sure his schedule can handle taking on the musical — especially when their son needs him more than ever.

Radnor is best known for his role as Ted Moesby on the long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” He first returned to TV in the historical drama “Mercy Street.”

Tracey Wolfe (Rosie Perez) is the one who was running the theater program before Mazzuchelli decided he wanted the job. She isn’t afraid to step on other people’s toes if it means that she can help the theater program.

Perez has been working for decades in projects like “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Fearless,” “Pineapple Express” and more. She also co-hosted “The View” in 2014 and 2015.

Coach Doug Strickland (Joe Tippett) is having a rough time. After cheating on his wife, his family — which includes aspiring theater star Gwen — is a mess. His job is also in danger when his star football player gets bitten by the acting bug.

After small roles on “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Justice” and more, Tippett finally has a gig as a series regular on TV. He also appeared in Broadway’s “Waitress.”

Vanessa Suarez (Shirley Rumierk) is a single mother trying to provide for her daughter, Lilette. Unfortunately, her reputation as the town tramp is starting to affect her teenager.

Rumierk has appeared in several small roles on TV shows like “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Ugly Betty.” She also starred in the films “Collateral Beauty” and “11:55.”

Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC “Rise” Season 1 premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC after the “This Is Us” finale.