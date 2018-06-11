Neal Boyd, the winner of the third season of “America’s Got Talent,” died on Sunday at about 6 p.m., TMZ reports. The 42-year-old was found dead at his mother’s house in his hometown of Sikeston, Missouri.

The pop opera singer’s cause of death was heart failure, but there will not be an autopsy to confirm. It was already known that he had a health issue related to his heart. Boyd’s death comes a year after he was in a serious car accident with his mom, Esther Boyd, in January 2017. It has not yet been revealed whether or not his heart failure is related to his accident.

During the incident last year in Scott County, Missouri, the “AGT” winner’s car went off the side of the road, into a tree, airborne and then into another tree. Both he and his mother were badly hurt and taken to the hospital. It was reported that Esther had been wearing her seatbelt while Neal had not.

Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/GettyImages

“I want to thank everyone who has taken part in helping Neal and I recover especially the first responders st francis medical center all the doctors and staff both in cape and st louis the air evac team and every one who has sent messages and posts [sic],” Esther wrote on her Facebook shortly after the car accident.

It’s been a decade since Neal won “America’s Got Talent” in 2008 with his operatic pop singing and scored the $1 million prize along with a headlining show in Las Vegas. He released his debut, and only, album, “My American Dream,” in June 2009. He released one single from the project, “God Bless the USA,” though it failed to chart.

He was also very involved in politics and campaigned for a Missouri District 149 House Seat in 2014. Neal ran on a conservative platform and wanted to “fight to Repeal Obamacare,” per an archived look at his campaign site. He was also pro-life, wanted to “protect the rights of gun owners,” looked to “fight for Veterans Rights in Jefferson City” and aimed to protect farmers from “over-regulation.”