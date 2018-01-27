Rapper Nelly has filed a countersuit after being accused of sexual assault, according to documents seen by USA Today.

The countersuit comes after the accuser, Monique Greene, claimed Nelly raped her in October 2017. Greene said the incident happened in the rapper’s tour bus in a Walmart parking lot in Seattle. Nelly was arrested on rape charges in October and Greene went on to sue Nelly last month seeking unspecified damages. However, the case against the rapper was dropped after she refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Nelly has maintained his innocence, saying in a tweet in October that he was “beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation.”

The rapper filed a counter lawsuit in Seattle on Friday. In the countersuit, seen by TMZ, Nelly claims Greene made her way into the VIP section of the club he was performing at and began flirting with him. He then invited her to join him on the tour bus with others. The rapper said they engaged in consensual sex, but Greene then got mad when a backup dancer entered the room to use the bathroom. Nelly claims Greene became "aggressive and disruptive" and was asked to leave. She then allegedly ordered an Uber and called police to report the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

Nelly's countersuit comes after Greene’s amended complaint claimed the rapper sexually assaulted two other women in England. The complaint said that on two occasions, one in June 2016 and another in December 2017, the rapper invited the women to private after-parties and assaulted them.

One woman, referred to as Jane Doe 1, claims Nelly grabbed her leg and put his hand on her skirt without consent, documents seen by USA Today say. The other accuser, Jane Doe 2, said the rapper touched her without consent and forced her to engage in oral sex.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum described the lawsuit as a “money grab” and added that the allegations about the U.K. women are “completely fabricated and an attempt to give credibility to his accuser’s far fetched story."

"Nelly trusts the facts. He trusts the judicial system. And more importantly, he trusts that an objective finder of facts will conclude that his accuser’s story is ever evolving and devoid of credibility," the attorney said in a statement to USA Today. "Nelly welcomes the opportunity to litigate this case in court. He is not looking for any monetary gain. He does not expect any monetary gain. He expects an apology and recognition that he did no wrong.”