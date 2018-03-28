NeNe Leakes isn’t done with fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann. She took to social media to once again slam the mother-daughter duo, who appear to be ganging up on her.

The “Never Make the Same Mistake Twice” author took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out Zolciak and Biermann for their behavior. Leakes even came up with special labels for the two in her tweet. “Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long!” the 50-year-old wrote. “They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc. I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY,” she wrote.

“Roach gate” refers to the video Biermann took in a bathroom at Leakes’ house, which showed a number of cockroaches crawling around. Zolciak sent around the video after Leakes insinuated that the “Don’t Be Tardy” star’s multiple health issues were fake and purely made up for reality TV ratings, as per People.

Zolciak, 49, quickly clapped back at Leakes, saying nobody wanted to befriend the latter because she consistently shows her buttocks. “WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nodody values your friendship … You have victims not friends,” the mother of six wrote.

Zolciak also took offense at Leakes’ label for her. “Cigarette breathe? I haven’t smoked a cigarette in years. The bug was in your house just a few months ago,” she wrote before adding in a follow-up tweet that she prays she wouldn’t be as miserable as Leakes when she turns 50.

Amid their feud, Leakes and Zolciak previously had joined discussions on doing a show together. Given their current situation though, Page Six believes it’s very unlikely for the project to move forward and see the light of the day.

Earlier this month, Biermann expressed her anger over Leakes and the other “RHOA” cast members for allegedly ganging up on her mother during their reunion show. “I can’t even express the anger I’m feeling right now. It’s absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of ‘RHOA’ to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone,” the 21-year-old reality TV star wrote.

Leakes, however, did not allow Biermann to make her mother appear as the victim once again. “Epic reunion! Kim slowly transformed into boo boo the fool. She was so slanderous and scandalous this season wit a reckless mouth! Now crying wolf! Girl bye wit yo rotten peach,” Leakes tweeted.

