Netflix doesn’t have an office in South Korea (yet), but it is currently hiring a few people in Samsung’s home country. Could this be a sign that the entertainment company is putting up a South Korean branch soon?

Yonhap learned Thursday that the U.S. streaming service provider is planning to hire new staff members in South Korea. According to industry sources, this is Netflix’s way of tapping deeper into the local market of the Asian country.

Sources said Netflix is particularly planning to hire around 10 to 15 employees in South Korea. Because the company still doesn’t have an office in the country, it is bringing the employees to its Asia-Pacific headquarters situated in Singapore. Those who will get hired are expected to commence their work there this May.

As Netflix targets to build a deeper connection with the South Korean market, the company’s latest move could pave the way for the establishment of an official South Korean branch, according to industry watchers. This shouldn’t come as a surprise though considering that the U.S. company has already established local arms in Taiwan and Japan.

"The plan aims to solidify cooperating with local contents creators and showcase quality South Korean contents to global fans," a Netflix official said.

For now, Netflix will be assigning the new employees to the Singapore office. However, they are expected to focus on improving Netflix’s streaming platform in their home country. Hence, consumers should expect more South Korean content to appear on Netflix’s website and apps.

