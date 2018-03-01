The 90th Academy Awards are just around the corner, which means it’s time to brush up on what it truly takes for a movie to receive recognition on the biggest night in film.

While there are plenty of great films nominated for awards this year, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Lady Bird,” there are already dozens of Oscar Award winning movies streaming on Netflix.

Before Sunday rolls around, check out these 17 movies that managed to grab the Academy’s attention and earn prestigious awards for their excellence.

1. “Atonement” (2007)

This film adaptation of the book by Ian McEwan was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best adapted screenplay and best cinematography. The filmed earned the Oscar for best original score.

2. “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

Texas man Ron Woodroof refuses to take his AIDS diagnosis as a death sentence and does what he feels is necessary to prolong his life. For his role as the main character, Matthew McConaughey picked up the Academy Award for best actor while his co-star, Jared Leto was awarded best supporting actor. The movie also earned the award for best makeup and hairstyling.

3. “The Reader” (2008)

Kate Winslet took home the Oscar for best actress for her role as Hanna Schmitz, an older woman who fell in love with a teenager and later found herself on trial for Nazi war crimes.

4. “The Imitation Game” (2014)

The movie, following the life of British cryptanalyst Alan Turing, who was praised for decrypting German intelligence codes until authorities discovered he was gay, won the award for best adapted screenplay.

5. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including best cinematography and best picture, Christoph Waltz walked away with the film’s one win of the night, the Oscar for best supporting actor.

6. “The Hurt Locker” (2006)

The film about three men nearing the end of their tours in the army won six Oscars, including best original screenplay, best director, best picture, and best film editing.

7. “Goodfellas” (1990)

Growing up, Henry aspired to be a part of the mob, and after years of working to advance in the ranks, his journey to the top was not as rewarding as he expected it to be. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including best director and best adapted screenplay, actor Joe Pesci was the only winner of the night, earning the award for best actor in a supporting role.

8. “The Godfather” (1972)

Based on the book written by Mario Puzo, the mob drama picked up Oscars for best picture, best actor (Marlon Brando) and best adapted screenplay.

9. “The Godfather Part II” (1974)

Piggybacking off the success of the first movie, “The Godfather Part II” was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, and ended up taking home six. The film was the first sequel to win an Oscar for best picture.

10. “Training Day” (2001)

Denzel Washington earned the Academy Award for best actor thanks to his role as the corrupt Detective Alonzo Harris.

11. “Apollo 13” (1995)

Nominated for nine awards, the movie loosely based on the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission earned two Oscars for best sound and best film editing.

12. “Milk” (2008)

Sean Penn picked up the award for best actor for his role as gay rights activist Harvey Milk. The film also won an Oscar for best original screenplay.

13. “Boyhood” (2014)

Depicting the life of a young boy from adolescence to adulthood, the film was nominated for six Academy Awards, with Patricia Arquette walking away with best supporting actress.

14. “Jaws” (1975)

The terrifying film that became a cult classic picked up three Academy Awards for best sound, best film editing, and best original dramatic score.

15. “Spotlight” (2015)

Nominated for six awards, the biographical film about The Boston Globe’s “Spotlight” team’s investigation into the cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church picked up the award for best picture.

16. “Schindler's List” (1993)

The historical drama based on “Schindler’s Ark” by author Thomas Keneally, won seven out of twelve nominations including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, and best art direction.

17. “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Nominated for four awards, the film starring the late Robin Williams earned the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images