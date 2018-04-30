Netflix is doing some spring cleaning. Several good movies will disappear from the platform this month. Watch these films before they disappear from Netflix in May.

“Ocean’s Eleven” (leaving Netflix May 1) Before the female-fronted reboot, “Ocean’s Eight,” hits theaters this summer, rewatch the 2001 heist flick (which was a remake of the 1960 movie). Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is out of jail for less than 24 hours before he starts putting together a team to rob three casinos in one night.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (leaving Netflix May 1) This 2001 romantic comedy is a classic. Bridget (Renée Zellweger) is a 32-year-old who decides she is going to get her life together this year. That’s especially difficult for the awkward, accident-prone publicist after she gets caught in a love triangle with a childhood friend (Colin Firth) and her boss (Hugh Grant).

Photo: Miramax

“The Hurt Locker” (leaving Netflix May 1) This 2009 Oscar winner follows a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad as they wrap up their tour of duty. The movie features “Avengers” stars Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie in very serious roles.

“GoodFellas” (leaving Netflix May 1) Director Martin Scorsese’s 1990 movie about a guy who works his way up through the ranks of the mob is leaving the streaming service at the beginning of the month. Joe Pesci won the Academy Award for best supporting actor with his role in this drama.

“Charlotte’s Web” (leaving Netflix May 1) Wilbur the pig (Dominic Scott Kay) and Charlotte the spider (Julia Roberts) come up with a plan when they realize Wilbur could soon become bacon.

Disney Channel Original Movies (leaving Netflix May 2) Several Disney Channel movies are leaving Netflix in May. The classics disappearing include “The Cheetah Girls, “Camp Rock,” “Cow Belles,” “Cadet Kelly” and “High School Musical.” Pick your favorite and give it a rewatch before it disappears.

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (leaving Netflix May 12) Will Ferrell plays a NASCAR star in this 2006 comedy. However, he has to find a way to take his life back when a French driver (Sacha Baron Cohen) takes over.

