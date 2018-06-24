Netflix is clearing house again. These movies will be leaving the streaming service in July, and some of them are beloved by fans. Watch these titles before they disappear.

“Along Came Polly” (leaving Netflix July 1) Rueben (Ben Stiller) is a risk-phobic man who marries his love Lisa (Debra Messing). She cheats on him during their honeymoon, forcing Rueben to look at his choices. He runs into a former classmate Polly (Jennifer Aniston), someone who takes more risks and doesn’t have a clear direction in life. He likes her, but can he handle being with someone who isn’t predictable?

“Bring It On” (leaving Netflix July 1) The Toros are leaving the field. The teen comedy and its lesser-loved sequels are leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month. The flick stars Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku as cheerleaders who discover their team has been stealing their award-winning material from a team, led by Gabrielle Union, in Compton.

Photo: Universal Pictures

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (leaving Netflix July 1) This tearjerker drama follows Oskar (Thomas Horn), an 11-year-old whose father (Tom Hanks) died on 9/11. Oskar has Asperger syndrome and his dad came up with scavenger hunts to encourage Oskar to be more social. He discovers his dad had planned one last mission before his death.

“Lethal Weapon” (leaving Netflix July 1) Mel Gibson and Danny Glover star in this buddy cop movie about a reckless detective who is partnered with an older cop who just wants to make it through the day alive. The two are complete opposites but must put aside their differences if they want to solve their case.

“V for Vendetta” (leaving Netflix July 1) A fascist government has taken over London, and V (Hugo Weaving) is a vigilante using deadly tactics to fight back. After Hugo saves her life, Evey (Natalie Portman) joins him in his fight. “The Matrix” bosses Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski wrote the flick.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (leaving Netflix July 2) Audrey Hepburn plays the iconic role of Holly Golightly. She is a woman who is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to maintain her fabulous lifestyle, but then she meets Paul (George Peppard), a struggling writer.

“Wanted” (leaving Netflix July 16) This action film stars James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie and Morgan Freeman. Wesley Gibson (McAvoy) learns his father was a professional assassin and the talent for murder runs in the family. Wesley joins the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins where he meets his mentor, Fox (Jolie).

“A Cinderella Story” (leaving Netflix July 30) Hilary Duff stars as Sam, a waitress stuck with her abhorrent stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) and stepsisters after her father dies. She sneaks out for a night of fun at the school Halloween dance, where Sam discovers that the boy she has been chatting with online is none other than Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the most popular guy in school. She has to run back home before she takes her mask off, but Austin will stop at nothing to figure out the identity of his online friend.