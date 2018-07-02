A new month brings new options on Netflix. In July, the streaming platform adds plenty of new movies, TV shows, stand-up specials and more to its library. These are the releases you should add to your list:

“Jurassic Park” (July 1) Before seeing “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” remember where it all began. A wildlife park clones dinosaurs in this 1993 action movie. Unfortunately, dinosaurs are a bit unpredictable, especially when the security system is deactivated. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern star.

“Bo Burnham: what.” (July 1) Bo Burnham’s 2013 stand up special, which was recorded in San Francisco’s Regency Ball Room, will hit Netflix in July.

“Penelope” (July 1) Christina Ricci plays a character cursed with a pig nose. She just has to find “one of her own kind” to accept her as she is to break the spell, but that might not mean finding true love. James McAvoy, Reese Witherspoon and Peter Dinklage also star in the family-friendly flick.

“Princess Diaries” (July 1) Mia (Anne Hathaway) discovers that she is a princess and heir to the throne of Genovia. As if high school wasn’t tough enough. Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore also star.

“The Voices” (July 1) Though Ryan Reynolds and Anna Kendrick star in this flick, you may have missed out on this weird little horror-comedy when it came out in 2014. Reynolds plays a factory worker whose cat tells him to kill people. Luckily, his dog serves as the voice of reason.

“Spanglish” (July 1) Adam Sandler and Tea Leoni play a wealthy couple with two kids who invite their housekeeper (Paz Vega), along with her daughter, to move in. The families have different values and cultures, but they must find a way to compromise while sharing space.

“The Sinner” Season 1 (July 2) Jessica Biel stars in this dark tale about a woman who kills a man but cannot remember why. The eight-episode season hits Netflix just before Emmy nominations are revealed. It’s expected to earn a few nods.

“Bolt” (July 22) This kid-friendly animated comedy follows a dog (John Travolta) who thinks he has superpowers. When he believes his owner (Miley Cyrus) has been kidnapped, he is ready to take on the villains and save the day.

“Orange is the New Black” Season 6 (July 27) When we last saw the inmates of Litchfield, the season ended with the prisoners being separated and sent to a maximum security prison. Not much is known about the new season, but the lastest teaser says it’s “a whole new world” for the incarcerated women.

“Shameless” Season 8 (July 28) The Gallaghers are back. As Fiona (Emmy Rossum) attempts to be a landlord, Frank (William H. Macy) decides to try being a decent person. Fiona’s siblings are busy selling the meth that their mother left behind, but they soon learn that the drugs maybe weren’t Monica’s to give.

Photo: Chuck Hodes/Showtime

“Her” (July 29) Joaquin Phoenix stars as a heartbroken man who becomes enamored with an artificial intelligence system, named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). The movie won an Oscar for best screenplay in 2014.

As always, Netflix has to clean out a few titles as well. See which movies are leaving the streaming service.