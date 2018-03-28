Prince William will not make it to the FA Cup Finals.

When the palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is scheduled on May 19, many were surprised because it's set on the same date as the FA Cup Finals. Some were also wondering if the Duke of Cambridge can attend both events. According to a new report, Kate Middleton's husband will be at his brother's wedding and will skip the football match.

"So on this occasion, the Duke of Cambridge chosen the wedding festivities over the football," ITV stated.

Some supported Prince William's choice; after all, it is his brother's big day. However, not everyone is happy with the Duke's choice considering that he is the FA Cup president. Meanwhile, some blamed Prince Harry and Markle for choosing the same date at as the FA Cup Finals.

"I think Harry should have changed the date instead of putting his brother in a situation to choose!" Draida wrote.

"They shouldn't have arranged their stupid wedding on cup final day, then," Paul Sewter said.

"Bit inconsiderate of Harry to get married on FA Cup final day?" another user wrote.

Another user prefers seeing Prince William on the football game than on his brother's royal wedding. "He should be doing the job he is [explicit] paid for," Gator wrote.

On the other hand, another football fan called the Duke of Cambridge "traitor" for prioritizing a family affair over his royal duties.

Meanwhile, some are also supportive of Prince William's choice. Many agree that there is nothing wrong with prioritizing family especially that FA Cup is an annual event and Prince Harry's wedding will only happen once.

"Can someone not present the trophy in his absence? After all, there will be many finals but his brother will only have one wedding. What is the fuss about?" Kelle Salle wrote.

"That's nice, but the point is it shouldn't have been made into a big deal. It's his brother's wedding day, why even have it be a long drawn out debate?" another user agreed.

Kensington Palace said earlier that they are aware that the royal wedding and the FA Cup Final are set on the same day. However, they assured royal fans that it would not happen at the same time. The royal wedding will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST) while the FA Cup Final usually starts at 5 p.m. If Prince William wants to attend the reception and evening party he has to skip the football game.

There are rumors that Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton or Olly Murs will hand the trophy to the winners on behalf of Prince William. All three are somehow involved in the football association.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland