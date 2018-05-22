Meghan Markle's wedding dress is very familiar to some netizens.

Royal brides' wedding gown designs are usually kept secret until their big day. However, when the Duchess of Sussex emerged in the church in her Givenchy gown, many recognized its similarities to the one Jennifer Lopez wore in her 2011 film, "The Wedding Planner."

According to Daily Mail, both bridal gowns feature bateau necklines, a simple A-line silhouette and three-quarter sleeves. At first glance, one will mistake that both are wearing the same dress.

"Anyone else get JLO in the Wedding Planner vibes from Meghan Markle's dress? #whoworeitbetter #royalwedding @JLo #meghanmarkle #theweddingplanner," Juliann Marie wrote on Twitter.

The resemblance between the two wedding gowns is unquestionable. So, Entertainment Tonight asked its followers who among Markle and Lopez wore the dress better. The netizens have a divided opinion. Some were rooting for Markle while others bet for the "Amor Amor Amor" singer.

"Sorry J-Lo this time, you lose," Ashlee Constanza wrote.

"Meghan Markle wore it better!" Aaron J agreed.

"The Duchess of Sussex's dress is much better than @JLo You can barely see the seams in the Duchess's beautiful dress. #RoyalWedding," Ellen Gottke added.

"JLo i think wore it better sorry....." Nicole M wrote.

"Definitely Jennifer Lopez," Solar added.

Markle's wedding dress is custom created by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller. The ivory silk gown has a short train and was paired with a 16.5-foot silk tulle veil. It is expected to cost in the hundred thousand dollar range. Others estimate its price tag to be around $340,000.

"The gown is exquisite in its fit, and the fabric drapes perfectly," Samantha Brown a New York-based celebrity stylist said. "While it isn't beaded or embellished, two components that always signify 'expensive,' the attention to details and, of course, Givenchy price tag surely make this gown extremely lux."

Meanwhile, Markle donned Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara from the monarch's vault on her big day. Initially, many thought that she would wear Princess Diana's Spencer tiara to give a nod to the late Princess of Wales.

Markle couldn't wear the headpiece Kate Middleton wore on her royal wedding in 2011 because it was not available. The Cartier Halo tiara is on display at the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 through July 22.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall