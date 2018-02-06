“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” remaster was a huge success and it looks like Activision might be preparing to release more “Crash Bandicoot” games in the future. A new rumor is claiming that Activision is planning to release a new entry into the game franchise in 2019.

The one responsible for this new rumor is Max Arguile, a manager of merchandising company GB Eye. Arguile was quoted in the spring edition of License Source Book Europe as saying that aside from a new “Crash Bandicoot” game arriving in 2019, the “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” is heading to other platforms as well.

“The new game was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend. Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019,” Arguile said, as per IGN. “Activision has a five-year plan for this and GB Eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products.”

The “N. Sane Trilogy” is a remastered collection of the first three “Crash Bandicoot” games. It was released last year as a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it became the top-selling remastered collection in the history of the Sony current-generation games console. Just two months after being released back June 2017, the game sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

With the success of the “N. Sane Trilogy,” it really isn’t all too shocking that Activision would be thinking about releasing new games based on the franchise. Back in July 2017, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg did say that they were already “experimenting” with the property since it appears that there are still plenty of passionate fans.

“We are experimenting with Crash,” Hirshberg told GameIndustry.biz. “We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community. So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things.”

Aside from releasing a new “Crash Bandicoot” game in 2019, the “N. Sane Trilogy” is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch and the Windows PC. There’s no exact release date yet, but Switch and PC gamers should expect “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” to be available sometime later this year. Activision hasn’t confirmed the Switch and PC ports for the game yet, so it’s best to be a little skeptical about this rumor for now.

