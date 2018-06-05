Looks like “Diablo” fans will be getting another installment soon. Blizzard Entertainment’s latest job listings appear to suggest that there’s a new “Diablo” game in the works.

New job listings recently popped up on Blizzard’s employment page, and they all seem to be hinting at new projects. One project that stands out though has to do with “Diablo” — the demonic action role-playing hack and slash video game series that started all the way back in 1996.

All in all, there are 28 job listings posted for new and unannounced projects at Blizzard. Interestingly, majority of these listings are related to a “Diablo” project. Some of the “Diablo” listings are looking for Dungeon and Environment Artists and Software Engineers. There’s also one looking for a Creative Director, as pointed out by DualShockers.

Blizzard is very particular with the kind of people it is looking for. The job listings for Artists indicate that ideal candidates should “excel in an environment of peers who are enthusiastic about working on the dark gothic world of ‘Diablo’” and those who “love making phenomenal games, killing millions of monsters and getting loot.”

Unfortunately, Blizzard has not announced anything about the new “Diablo” project. DSO Gaming surmises that this could be a remake of one of the older installments, a spin-off game, a mobile game, or a full-on sequel in the series.

There is also no sign of when can fans hear about the project. E3 2018 is drawing near, but there is no indication that Blizzard will be introducing a new game at the event. If not this year, then perhaps the announcement could happen next year.

Meanwhile, the other job listings at Blizzard’s website are also hinting at two other unannounced projects. One of the two is described as offering “a new experience for mobile.” The other pertains to a first-person game. Hopefully, Blizzard will shed some light on these new projects soon.

Photo: Diablo Website