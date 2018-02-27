Leaks and rumors about the Huawei P20 have been appearing left and right as its March launch date nears. Now a brand new photo of the upcoming Huawei Android phone has surfaced online, giving everyone the best first look at the handset.

The new photo of the Huawei P20 was leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. The image shows that the handset will feature two cameras on its back and a bezel-less design. The device also appears to be taking some cues from the design elements that Apple used in making the iPhone X.

The leaked photo shows that the Huawei P20 will have a notch on top of its tall display. It may not be as big as the notch on the iPhone X, but it’s still a design choice that’s reminiscent of Apple. Since the notch is smaller, it seems a little bit more fair to compare it to the camera notch that’s on the Essential Phone. The notch appears to be housing the earpiece and the front-facing camera.

The leaked photo also shows that the Huawei P20 will still have bottom bezel that’s thick enough to house a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back of the device also has the name “Shirley” branded on it, which is the codename that Huawei gave to this variant of the P20, accoridng to Android Police.

This may come as a shock to some people, but this isn’t actually the first time the notch has appeared on a Huawei P20 leak. Just this past weekend, a couple of alleged renders for the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus were also leaked online showing that both will have a display notch. The only noticeable differences between the two have to do with the P20 Plus’ slightly bigger body and the absence of a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The popular rumor right now is that the Huawei P20 Plus will have triple cameras on its back instead of just two. No real-life images or renders have been leaked showing the triple cameras on the Huawei P20, but Huawei has been teasing it for some time now.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Plus are expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor. As the newly leaked image suggests, the P20 will run Android 8.0 Oreo straight out of the box. The Huawei P20 is scheduled to be announced on March 27 in Paris, France.

