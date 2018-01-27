A New Jersey man passed away in the midst of tanning Monday, the New York Post reported. Nicholas Ricigliani, 27, was found dead in a tanning salon in Hamilton, New Jersey. Specific details about his death were scant at the time of reporting.

Ricigliani was reportedly found deceased in a tanning room at Hamilton’s Crunch Fitness, on the floor. No specific cause of death was specified, but police said there was likely no foul play involved. Ricigliani was said to be a passionate sports fan who loved music and working out, according to the Post.

While horror movie fans might associate the concept of tanning bed deaths with a famous scene from “Final Destination 3,” people do die in tanning beds from time to time in real life, too. A 46-year-old Texas woman was found dead in a tanning bed inside her home in 2012, after lying face down in it for more than a day before being found. However, the timer-based machine had been turned off by the time she was found.

A 2014 CBS News report found thousands of emergency room trips stemming from tanning bed injuries every year. Lying in a small, enclosed space while being blasted with radiation can cause eye burns and even loss of consciousness in some cases. Tanning was also noted as a major cause of skin cancer.

