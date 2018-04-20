It’s springtime, the sun is out, it’s Friday, what could be better? Well, some new songs from your favorite artists couldn’t hurt. It’s a good thing then that they listened to your wishes and have decided to grant them, as artists like Ariana Grande, J. Cole and more have brand new tracks out for you to blast over the weekend and beyond.

Here are the new songs that you should be checking out today:

Ariana Grande - “No Tears Left to Cry”

After a while away, Grande is back with new music and it’s the perfect track for Arianators to head into the weekend with. Whether you want to dance it out, or need a song for sitting alone in your room or driving with the windows down, this tune is just the right option.

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

J. Cole - “KOD”

The rapper dropped a new, 12-track album on Friday, “KOD,” that features his usual, effortless J. Cole style. This song, which has the same title has the album, is a great way to start off your J.Cole listening weekend. Go right from the beginning to the end. Feel free to start back even further, with the “Intro” track.

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift - “Babe”

The singing duo helps transport Swift back to her country days with this new collaboration that has relatable lyrics and a sing-a-long-worthy melody.

Liam Payne & J Balvin - “Familiar”

With a great beat, two beautiful voices and two perfectly-blended languages, this new track from “One Direction” alum Payne and reggaeton singer J Balvin is sweet sweet music.

The Chainsmokers feat. Drew Love - “Somebody”

It seems like every song The Chainsmokers come out with is a hit, and this track is no exception. It makes you want to sing along, whether you know the words or not, and bob your head from side to side with an I-told-you-so type face on the whole time.

Katelyn Tarver - “LY4L”

As we head into the nicer weather, this new song from Tarver is a great chance to add a fresh pop song to your playlist that you’ll want to know all the words to before showing off the track to your friends so that they can enjoy it all, too.