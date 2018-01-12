January is all about making sure everything is fresh and new, which is why your music playlists should be the same way. It’s only the second Friday of 2018 and we’re already getting some amazing new music, like the long-awaited debut solo album from former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, as well as a Super Bowl anthem from Carrie Underwood.

Here’s the new music that you should be listening to today, and every day.

Camila Cabello - “Consequences” and “Real Friends”

Aside from her fabulous singles “Havana” and “Never Be the Same,” Cabello’s debut solo album, “Camila,” which dropped on Friday, is full over of many other incredible songs and they should all be listened to, over and over again, especially the emotionals “Consequences” and the truthful “Real Friends.”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris - “The Champion”

Leaning a bit more into the pop genre with this track than she normally does, Underwood creates a fun anthem that’ll be used for the Super Bowl and NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. Having Ludacris on the song only amps it up even more.

Alex Aiono - “Thinking About You”

The YouTuber and Interscope artist doesn’t like to keep his fans waiting and drops new songs as soon as he has them ready to go. This new track is a perfect example of why that’s such a good thing for us all.

Ansel Elgort - “Supernova”

Another Elgort track means another favorite song on your playlist. While he hasn’t yet released an album, the singer continues to surprise with one great single after another.

Hailee Steinfeld - “Capital Letters”

The “Pitch Perfect 3” star is the latest artist to lend her voice to the soundtracks of the “Fifty Shades” franchise and the only thing that could be better than listening to this song the entire weekend is if we got to see which “Fifty Shades Freed” scene is set to go with it.

Phillip Phillips - “Into The Wild”

Ahead of the release of his new album “Collateral” next Friday, Jan. 19, Phillips released this new track to get his fans extra excited about all the music heading their way soon, and it does exactly that. The “American Idol” winner knows the kind of music he likes and he continues to do it well.