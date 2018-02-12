It’s time for Mardi Gras 2018 and the city of New Orleans, Lousiana, has lit up in all its bacchanalian glory.

While the festival goes on for more than seven weeks, partygoers are known to flock to New Orleans mostly a day or two before the “Fat Tuesday,” which falls on Feb. 13 this year. Tuesday is also the final day before Lent begins on Feb. 14.

If you have missed out the opportunity to witness the pomp and grandeur of the Mardi Gras festival this year, it’s not too late. Here is a list of parades scheduled for the final, and most exciting, days of the festival, according to Mardi Gras New Orleans:

Monday, Feb. 12

Proteus

Start Time: 5:15 p.m.

Route: The Krewe of Proteus parade will begin in the intersection of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue. It will proceed along Napoleon Avenue toward St. Charles Avenue and end in the Canal Street.

Orpheus

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Route: The Krewe of Orpheus bacchanalian— a “super krewe” which was the first parade groups to use fiber optic lighting in its Leviathan floating — will start its parade from the point where Napoleon Street and Tchoupitoulas Street meet. It will proceed along St. Charles Avenue, and continue into the Canal Street. It will come to an end in Julia Street.

Photo: Getty Images/ Chris Graythen

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Zulu

Start Time: 8 a.m.

Route: The Krewe of Zulu is set to begin its parade in the Jackson Avenue and proceed toward St. Charles Avenue. Next, the parade will move along Canal Street, into Basin Street, that gives way to the Orleans Avenue. The parade will come to an end once it reaches N Broad Street.

Rex

Start Time: 10:00 a.m.

Route: The Rex Organization has planned its parade to start from St. Claiborne Avenue and continue down Napoleon Avenue. It will proceed along St. Charles Street and come to end on Canal Street.

Elks Orleans

Start Time: Follows Rex

Route: Elks Krewe of Orleanians parade is scheduled to follow the same route as the Rex parade, except, it will turn northwest at Canal Street, before turning southeast down South Robertson Street and ending at Tulane Avenue.

Crescent City

Start time: Follows Elks Orleans

Route: The Crescent City parade will follow the exact route as that of Elks Orleans, with no diversion in the end.

Argus

Start Time: 10 a.m.

Route: The Krewe of Argus parade will begin at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Houma Boulevard. It will then head east till it reaches Severn Avenue, where it will turn north. The parade will move toward the intersection of Severn and 12th Street. After it enters Veterans Memorial Boulevard, it will turn east and travel up to Bonnabel Boulevard.

After moving along Feronia Street and entering Veterans once more, the parade will travel east and come to an end on the intersection of Veterans and Martin Behrman Avenue.

Krewe of Elks Jefferson

Start Time: Follows Argus

Route: The Krewe of Elks Jefferson parade follows the exact route that Argus parade takes, without any diversions.

Krewe of Jefferson

Start Time: Follows Krewe of Elks Jefferson

Route: The Krewe of Jefferson parade follows the exact route that the Elks Jefferson parade takes, without any diversions.