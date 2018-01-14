The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an NFC divisional playoff football matchup. The Saints are coming off a big win over the Carolina Panthers last week, while the Vikings are seeking their first playoff win since 2009.

The betting line has fluctuated, according to betting site VegasInsider. The Vikings entered as a 3.5-favorite at some betting sites and eventually settled as 5-point favorites. The over/under went from 44.5 to 47 points. The Saints are 8-9 against the spread, while the Vikings are 11-5 ATS.

The Vikings are 7-1 at U.S Bank Stadium, while the Saints are 5-3 on the road.

While every expert on NFL Pick Watch predicted the Steelers would hold off the Jaguars, 14 experts predicted the Vikings compared to nine that predict the Saints will win.

The quarterback matchup is among the biggest storylines. The Saints' Drew Brees, a future Hall of Famer, is hoping to win his second Super Bowl and at age 40 he may not have many more opportunities as good as this year. The Vikings' Case Keenum, who has spent most of career as a reserve, has never played in a postseason game. But Keenum has enjoyed a solid season, completing 67.6 of his passes, and throwing 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Prediction: Vikings over Saints, 28-27