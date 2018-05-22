Razer has announced a new gaming laptop, and it’s more than just a revision of the existing Razer Blade that features a stagnant design. The new device is also bigger than its predecessors, having a sizeable 15.6-inch display.

On Tuesday, Razer introduced its new Razer Blade laptop via a video clip shared on its official YouTube channel. The clip not only shows off the appearance of the device, it also highlights its main features and specs.

Razer describes the next-generation Razer Blade as an “ultra fast,” “ultra small” and “ultra powerful” device because of its premium specs. The gaming laptop has an edge-to-edge 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 Series Max-Q design graphics.

According to The Verge, the specs of the all-new Razer Blade make it capable of standing toe-to-toe with the best gaming laptops on the market. It also has a lot of distinctions from its predecessors. One of which is its display size. The earlier Blade models came with 14-inch panels, while the Blade Stealth had a 12-inch screen before jumping to a 13.3-inch display last year.

What’s quite commendable about the 2018 Razer Blade is it remains to be almost similar in size as its predecessor. That’s because Razer opted to ditch the massive bezels on the older model and outfitted the device with an edge-to-edge display. Razer also proudly claims that its latest Razer Blade is the smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop on the market because of its new design approach.

Photo: Razer Website

The new Razer Blade also gives users three display options. There’s a 60Hz 1080p option for the base and cheapest model available. Then there’s a 144Hz 1080p version for gamers who are after the best gaming performance. And if that’s still not enough, Razer is also offering a 4K touchscreen option with Adobe RGB color support.

Buyers also have the option of choosing between the Nvidia 1060 and the 1070 GPUs for the 2018 edition of the Razer Blade. Fans will surely be glad to know that the updated Blade also has replaceable parts. For example, the device comes with 16GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD. Users can remove those components and insert up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of internal memory to the device.

CNET has learned that the all-new Razer Blade also comes with a highly customizable backlit keyboard. Its keyboard lights can produce 16.8 million colors. Users can switch up the keyboard’s lighting patterns and designs with the help of the Razer Synapse app.

Razer has also ensured that its 0.66-inch thin gaming laptop stays cool thanks to its innovative vapor chamber cooling system. Unlike traditional systems in other laptops, the new Razer Blade’s cooling system utilizes a custom vapor chamber and cutting-edge thermal materials so heat efficiently and quietly dissipates.

Finally, the 15-inch Razer Blade can connect to a wide range of devices thanks to its numerous ports. It comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port, a Mini DisplayPort, three USB 3.1 ports and an HDMI port. It also has Kensington Lock, a new proprietary charging port and a 3.5mm Combo Audio jack.

The new Razer Blade is now available to order from Razer’s online store and pricing starts at $1,899.99. The mid-range model has a $2,199.99 price tag, while the top-of-the-line configuration costs $2,899.99.

Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip