May is when all of the broadcast TV networks decide what new shows will premiere in the fall, and that means trailers have officially hit the Internet. There are a couple dozen new TV shows premiering in the fall, but chances are, you will only make time for a handful of them. Watch trailers for the best fall TV pilots on ABC, CBS, The CW and NBC below:

“Whiskey Cavalier” (ABC) Scott Foley (“Scandal”) and Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) star in this “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”-like show. Foley is a heartbroken FBI agent who ends up on the same case as Cohan’s wisecracking CIA agent, much to their dismay. They seem to have great chemistry in the trailer, and it looks like a fun show. Let’s hope they can maintain that vibe throughout the season.

“I Feel Bad” (NBC) This single-camera comedy follows Sarayu Blue and Paul Adelstein as a couple whose lives definitely aren’t perfect. From judgmental parents to aging, this sitcom, produced by Amy Poehler, seems hilarious and relatable.

“Charmed” (The CW) Is it a necessary reboot? No. However, it might still be a good one. Rather than remake the original completely, The CW has changed some things. Two college-aged women are heartbroken when their mother is mysteriously killed. After her death, they meet another woman claiming to be their sister, they realize they have mysterious powers. The reboot adds more diversity and mystery than the original, and it could be a fun watch. With “Jane the Virgin” executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman working on the show, it’s bound to have plenty of heart too.

“Murphy Brown” (CBS) The classic series returns after 20 years off the air. This trailer doesn’t actually show the pilot, instead functioning as a “documentary” about what happened to the “Murphy Brown” crew after the show ended. Candice Bergen’s iconic character decided to return to journalism after the 2016 election. While the addition of the tech loving, 20-something kid who calls them “olds” and has never seen a flip phone seems trite and uninspired, the return of Brown and her original team seems promising.

“Happy Together” (CBS) Amber Stevens West and Damon Wayans Jr. are a boring married couple in their early 30s. Wayans’ character is an accountant for a young, A-List rock star who needs a place to lay low after a high profile breakup. He finds comfort in their normal life, and they need someone to shake up their routine. It looks cute, and Stevens West and Wayans have charm for days.

“Single Parents” (ABC) Generally, ABC excels in family comedies, and this looks like it’ll fit in perfectly among “American Housewife” and “Modern Family.” Taran Killam, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett star in this comedy about very different single parents who are just trying to get by.

Premiere dates have not been revealed yet, but all the above TV shows are expected to premiere in the fall.

Photo: ABC/Larry D. Horricks