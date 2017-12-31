It’s New Year’s Eve, the biggest and last night of 2017! Watching the Times Square Ball drop as we enter 2018 is always a highlight, but so are all of the amazing musical performances that come before and after it.

Here are all the artists performing during New Year’s Eve TV specials tonight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018

Live on ABC from 8 -11 p.m. EST and 11:30 p.m. - 2:13 a.m. EST

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy are set to host from Times Square in New York, with musical performances from Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Britney Spears will perform this year from the Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort, while Mariah Carey is set to return to the Times Square stage after last year’s mishap with audio issues and lip-synching.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ciara is hosting the West Coast celebration, which will be her first time as part of program since 2005 when she performed her first single, “Goodies.” As she hosts, there will be quite a few artists joining her onstage as performers, including Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man and Hailee Steinfeld. There will also be collaborations from Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.

The West Coast event will also feature performances by Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz and The Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth. As for the central time zone, Lucy Hale will host for the second time in New Orleans where Imagine Dragons and Walk The Moon will take the stage.

You can stream the event directly from ABC's site.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

Live on Fox from 8:06-10 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. -12:30 a.m. EST

Steve Harvey is hosting his first-ever New Year Eve’s special with Fox and will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists.

Maria Menounos will serve as his co-host, with Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore, Skylar Grey and Flo Rida set to perform. Neil Diamond will also be in attendance, as he leads the world’s largest sing-along. Andra Day, Maroon 5 and Zac Brown Band will be hitting the stage to welcome in the new year, as well.

The live special will be available to stream on Fox's site.

All-American New Year

Live on Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. EST

Hosted by Lisa Montgomery and Jesse Watters, the special will feature performances by Andy Grammer and Lauren Alaina from New York City.

¡Feliz 2018!

Live on Univision at 9 p.m. EST

While Pitbull hosted the Fox New Year’s special for the last few years, this time he’ll be spending some time over on Univision. The special will show him as he performing from his hometown of Miami, while also showcasing performances from New York City, Disney California Adventure, Las Vegas and San Antonio by Banda El Recodo, Bad Bunny, Bronco, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Chyno, Ha*Ash, Karol G, Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañón and Sebastián Yatra.