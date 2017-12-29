There's much more to look forward to entering 2018 than watching the ball drop. While 2017 is quickly coming to a close, there is no better way to ring in the new year then by hitting up the best sales top retailers have to offer.

If an individual remains unsatisfied with what was waiting for them underneath the Christmas tree this year, then it may be wise of them to take advantage of the slate of shopping deals that are expected to arrive around New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Here's a list of sales on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to help kickoff 2018 the right way.

New Year's Eve

Amazon: The notable online retailer is currently offering year-end deals on its top items, including Amazon's Kindle and 2nd Generation Echo, among non-Amazon-branded products. The sale is expected to last Dec. 31.

New Year's Day

eBay: The online retailer is offering shoppers a New Year's Day sale that aims to help "make it your healthiest, happiest" year to date. To help kickstart people's clean slate for 2018, many of eBay's deals are health-centered, with sales on items such as activewear and smartwatches.

Photo: Getty Images