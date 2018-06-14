President Donald Trump should have been celebrating today. It’s his 72nd birthday and he has just completed the most triumphant week of his presidency following the historic summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

However, those “sleazy New York Democrats” decided to crash the party. The U.S. president received the dubious gift of a scathing lawsuit on Thursday against his charitable Donald J. Trump Foundation alleging “illegal conduct.”

Attorney-General Barbara Underwood has asked a New York state judge to shut down the Trump Foundation and impose bans on Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and his daughter Ivanka, from holding leadership roles in New York charities.

Underwood, who has been in her role since May, said the 21-month investigation had begun under her predecessor, Trump nemesis Eric Schneiderman. He resigned last month after several former girlfriends accused him of being physically abusive.

The lawsuit alleges the foundation was implicated in “extensive unlawful political coordination" with Trump's presidential campaign, as well as "repeated and wilful self-dealing" to benefit Trump's personal, business, and political interests.

According to Reuters, among the transactions the lawsuit cited as illegal was a $10,000 payment to the Unicorn Children's Foundation for a portrait of Trump purchased at a fundraising auction in 2014, and $100,000 paid to another charity to settle a legal claim in 2007.

"Mr. Trump ran the Foundation according to his whim, rather than the law," the suit states.

The lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan is seeking $2.8 million of restitution plus penalties, a 10-year ban on Trump serving as a director of a New York nonprofit, and a one-year ban for his children.

Typically, Trump let his fingers do the talking unleashing a tirade of posts on Twitter.

"The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000," Trump wrote. "I won't settle this case!"

“Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle,” Trump added moments later.

In a statement, a Trump Foundation spokesman said Underwood's lawsuit is "politics at its very worst."

Underwood has significant powers to investigate and prosecute and could add to Trump's mounting legal woes that include U.S Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of his campaign and the question of collusion with Russia as well as a federal investigation in New York targeting his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen and claims of hush-money paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Photo: Reuters/Jim Young