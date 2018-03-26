The contentious relationship between the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continued Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham would not suit up for the Giants or anyone else until he gets the contract he feels he deserves.

"Odell Beckham is not going to set foot on the field without a new contract agreed to, whether the Giants or whether anyone else," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football" Monday morning.

Beckham is playing under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that nets him $8.46 million in 2018. While holding out is an option for the 25-year-old, the Giants can franchise tag him in 2018 and the year after that.

Rapoport’s report came a day after Giants owner John Mara said the Giants "are not shopping" Beckham, but would not rule out a trade given the team’s horrendous 2017 season. Beckham missed all but six games in 2017 due to a fractured left ankle.

"I think when you're 3-13, nobody's untouchable," Mara said in regards to Beckham as a possible trade candidate.

Beckham’s on-field productivity has existed alongside off-the-field controversies that include a widely discussed photo of several Giants players on a boat trip before the 2016 playoffs and a recent video in which he appears to be in the proximity of an illegal substance.

However, some analysts argue his value as a top target to quarterback Eli Manning overshadows anything he does off the field. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell noted Manning’s stats have been significantly better with Beckham on the field in recent years than when the receiver has not played.

If you want to know why the Giants won’t trade Odell Beckham, these are Eli Manning’s stats with and without Odell on the field over the last three seasons: pic.twitter.com/yCynKTU3UI — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 26, 2018

Beckham was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 draft. The three-time Pro Bowler has 4,424 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images