Enes Kanter is arguably having the best season of his career. The 25-year-old Turkish center is third on the New York Knicks in scoring and leads the team in rebounds.

But in the final year of his contract, many have questioned his future in New York.

Acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in September, Kanter has recorded impressive numbers for the Knicks. He is averaging 13.8 points on 59.6 percent shooting — both better than his career averages. Kanter's 10.5 rebound average is well above any of his Knick teammates and he is currently ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounding (3.7 per game).

The Switzerland native is owed $17.8 million this season and could opt into an $18.4 million salary next season. It's still unclear whether he'll continue with the Knicks or test free agency.

"It's always on your mind," Kanter told the New York Daily News in a report on Thursday. "But the season is going really well right now. It's just a contract. I think people worry about it too much and it gets into their head."

The Knicks (17-17) have played well with Kanter on the floor and are currently positioned at ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have a strong chance of reaching the playoffs, something Kanter has on his mind.

"My thing is, 'Hey, if I make the playoffs I'm good,'" Kanter said. "Because if I worry about contracts and money and all this, and if I start thinking about my contract or if I'm going to opt out or not, it'll be selfish."

Though he hasn’t made up his mind, it may be best for Kanter to remain a Knick at least until after next season when teams with cap space expected to increase, ESPN insider Bobby Marks explained. It's unlikely Kanter will see the $18.4 million during free agency in 2018, as many teams could hesitate to pay a traditional center that type of money when three-point shooting is at a premium.

"I don't see any of those teams paying top dollar for a center," Marks told the Daily News. "If he waits until 2019, the teams with room double."

The Utah Jazz selected Kanter No. 3 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played four seasons for the Jazz before he was traded to the Thunder in February 2015, where he averaged 18.7 points a game.