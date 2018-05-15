Neymar is set to return to action and could feature for Brazil in a friendly against Croatia that takes place on June 3 next month.

The 26-year-old last featured for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their 3-0 league win against Marseille in February when he broke a bone in his foot, later requiring surgery for the first time in his career.

Although there were fears the injury could put his World Cup dreams at a halt, Neymar was confident of having enough time to return and build his fitness up ahead of the festivities in Russia that takes place from June 14 to July 15.

Having recently been named in Brazil coach Tite's 23-man squad on Monday, the signs are looking good with team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar revealing the most expensive player in the world is progressing well and will work with the ball next week before potentially featuring against Croatia.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

"We've been making new exams on Neymar and his evolution is really fine," Lasmar said at a news conference, as per FourFourTwo. "Next week, he'll be able to start training with the group."

"It's progressive work and next week our idea is that he starts to work with the ball and the goal is that he can be fully fit to work with [coach] Tite in his final phase, so that he can take part in the first friendly," he said. "I'm giving these details to you a little bit before Tite, but only to tell you that he'll be working to get back all conditions and of playing with the group."

Following the Croatia game, Brazil will face Austria in another friendly on June 10 before the Selecao begin their quest for a sixth World Cup title in Russia. Brazil are in Group E along with Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica and are the favorites to top the group and progress to the round of 32.

Tite is hopeful Neymar returns to his best but acknowledged that the PSG man faces challenges in his injury comeback.

"A high-level athlete trains at the highest possible intensity and level," Tite said. "The only difference he has to manage is the psychological pressure because he doesn't have the press, public now, all this stuff."

"All the rest is the same to everybody. And the technical staff works like this, in its highest level. So, Neymar will have all this work to get back to his normal level," he added.

Neymar finished his debut campaign in Paris with 29 goals and 19 assists in 30 games in all competitions and will have a new manager to look forward to upon the conclusion of the World Cup as former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel was named new PSG boss Monday.

Tuchel's major challenge will now be keeping the former Barcelona man in the capital amid rumors that he is unhappy and wants to return to La Liga.